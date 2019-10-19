× Man shot in arm after leaving party in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the arm Friday night after leaving a party in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At about 11 p.m. police responded to a local hospital, where a man had arrived with a gunshot wound to the left forearm.

Kirk Scales, Jr., 30, had just left a party and was standing in the 3700 block of Beeson Dairy Rd. He told police he heard what he believed to be several gunshots in the immediate area.

Scales explained that upon hearing the gunfire he immediately fled the area and later realized he had sustained a gunshot wound to his left forearm.

The investigation is ongoing and in the very early stages.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.