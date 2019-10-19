× 31st year of FOX8 Gifts for Kids runs Nov. 1 through Dec. 11

The 31st year of FOX8 Gifts for Kids, a holiday campaign that collects gifts for The Salvation Armies of the Piedmont Triad by FOX8, NorthState and Lowe’s Home Improvement kicks off Nov. 1.

“Every toy or donation to FOX8 Gifts for Kids will enable The Salvation Army to help families in need,” said Captain Bobby Jackson, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army of High Point. “Help us make Christmas brighter for thousands of families in need right here in the Piedmont.”

New, unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at the FOX8 Studios at 2005 Francis Street in High Point until Dec. 11. Gifts and monetary donations can also be taken to any Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse in the Piedmont through Dec. 9. The Salvation Armies will pick up the gifts collected from FOX8 and bring them to their warehouses for distribution to families in need. Anyone needing assistance should contact their local Salvation Army.

FOX8 Gifts for Kids helps The Salvation Army’s serve more than 20,000 children in the Piedmont at Christmas. NorthState is proud to join FOX8 as the broadcast sponsor of the program and Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse is the retail sponsor.

How it Works:

People will bring new and unwrapped gifts to any of the drop off locations listed below. Those gifts will then be delivered to the FOX8 studios. Each Salvation Army unit will pick up donations from the FOX8 studios and bring them to their sorting/warehouse location. Each Salvation Army then distributes the gifts to families in need.

Gift Drop Off Locations:

FOX8 studio, 2005 Francis Street in High Point

Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse stores

Monetary Donations:

Monetary donations may be made at the FOX8 studios or any Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse locations. To make a monetary donation at Lowe’s, customers can donate at each cash register as part of their check-out process.

You can also donate here.

Important Dates:

Nov. 1: FOX8 Gifts for Kids kicks off (Live on FOX8 Morning, 5 and 6 p.m. News)

Dec.9: Last day to drop off a gift at Lowe’s

Dec. 11: Last day to drop off a gift at FOX8 studio



Sponsors:

FOX8 WGHP – Corporate sponsor

NorthState – Broadcast sponsor

Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse – Retail sponsor

Gift Ideas:

We collect gifts to children ranging from newborn to 12 years old.

Infants (birth to 24 months)

• Elmo & other Sesame Street character items

• Playschool Rocktivity Sit, Crawl ‘n Stand Band

• Interactive musical/light-up toys for infants

• Push & pull toys

• Educational toys (Leapfrog/vtech type items)

• Cruise Groove Ballapalooza

• Bedding

Preschool Girls (2 to 4 years)

• Character items (Disney) – Minnie’s Flipping Fun Kitchen, Pillow Pets

• Crayola Drawing and Paint items

• Leapfrog/LeapPad/V-tech educational toys

• Dress-up/imaginary play toys (Princess costumes, cheerleaders, ballerinas, kitchen play sets, tea sets…)

• Board games (Memory, Candy Land, Chutes and Ladders)

• Doc McStuffins “Time For Your Check Up” doll

• Lalaloopsy Silly Hair Stars Dolls

• DVDs

• PJ Mask

• Peppa Pig

• Blaze,Hello Kitty

• Paw Patrol

• Bedding

• Hand-Held Toys

Preschool Boys (2 to 4 years)

• Character items

• MAGFORCE Command Center

• Leapfrog/LeapPad/Vtech educational toys

• Imaginary play (toy tool sets such as Bob the Builder, fireman/police officer hats, cowboys, ball players, super heroes )

• Board games

• Legos, Jake and the Never Land Pirates

• Duplo Blocks

• Trains, trucks, cars, the Original Big Wheel Racer

• DVDs

• Hot Wheels

• Little Woodzez

• Frozen

• Bedding

• Hand-Held Toys

5- to 7-year-old Girls

• Pillow Pets, Friends Summer Riding Camp

• scooter/skates & helmet

• Furbies

• Jewelry and bead craft kits

• Gelarti Designer Studio

• DVDs

• Avengers

• Shopkins

• Leap frog

• Fun looms

• Bunchems

• Frozen

• Elsa

• Bedding

• Tablets/E-Readers

5- to 7-year-old Boys

• TV plug-in video games

• Lite Brix Lumi-Port

• Action figures, Micro Chargers Time Track, Switch & Go Dinos, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

• Remote control cars, boats and helicopters

• Lego/mega block sets

• Skateboards/scooters with helmet, Y Volution Fliker Flow Series Scooter

• Board games (Hulk Smash, Shoots & Ladders, Connect Four, Memory, Pokémon cards)

• DVDs

• Ninja turtles

• Hot Wheels

• Lego’s

• Bedding

• Tablets/E-Readers

8- to 10-year-old Girls

• 1D Collector Dolls

• Scooter/skates & helmet

• Barbie & accessories

• Groovy Girls dolls

• Jewelry and bead craft kits

• Board games (Twister Moves, Guess Who?, Game of Life – Twists & Turns, Scrabble Junior )

• DVDs

• Bedding

• Tablets/E-Readers

8- to 10-year-old Boys

• TV plug-in video games

• Air Hogs, Beyblade, Lazer Tag Blaster

• Remote control cars, boats and helicopters

• Nerf n Strike Retaliator

• Skateboards/scooters with helmet

• Board games (Monopoly Clone Wars, Bakugan, Sorry Sliders)

• DVDs

• Ninjago Epic Dragon Battle

• Skylander Giants

• Bedding

• Tablets/E-Readers

10- to 12-year-old Girls

• Pocketbooks and bags

• Personal care items/“spa” items – Bath & Body Works

• MP3 players

• DVDs

• TV plug-in video games

• Games (Life, Catch Phrase, DVD games, UNO)

• Skateboards & helmets

• Digital camera

• Watches

• Bedding

• Tablets/E-Readers

10- to 12-year-old Boys

• Watches

• MP3 players

• DVDs

• TV plug-in video games

• Games (Catch Phrase, DVD games, UNO)

• Skateboards & helmets

• Digital Camera

• Bedding

• Tablets/E-Readers