2 apartment buildings, car shot into in Whitsett during possible illegal deer hunting

WHITSETT N.C. — Two apartment buildings in Whitsett were shot Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

At around 9 a.m. Burlington police responded to Ethans Way Apartments located at 7300 Ethan Way in Whitsett in reference to property being struck with what appeared to be bullets from a firearm.

After a thorough investigation, police determined that two of the buildings were struck along with a vehicle from the direction of the adjacent wood line. It appeared that this was random and in no way were the residences and vehicle that were struck were the intended targets, the news release said.

The bullet holes in the property are believed to be related to illegal deer hunting in the area (Whitsett Park Road) based on the proximity of woods. The Department of Wildlife was contacted as well as the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a follow-up, as the adjacent property is located in Guilford County.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation. Call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.