Two drivers charged after Randolph County crash kills person walking down NC 62 with gas can

TRINITY, N.C. — A wreck in Randolph County took one life and left two drivers with charges, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 7:14 a.m. Friday. troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 62 near Hopewell Church Road near Trinity in Randolph County.

Troopers say a person was walking on N.C. 62 with a gas can.

Jimmie Dawkins, 46, of Thomasville, was driving his 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck, but when he spotted the person walking, he turned around to offer them a ride.

While the truck was stopped in the westbound lane, Benjamin Spivey, 32, of Archdale, was driving west in a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Troopers say Spivey did not slow down and swerved to the right to avoid hitting Dawkins. Instead, the truck went off the road to the right, hit the back of Dawkins’ truck and killed the person who had been walking down the highway.

Dawkins and Spivey were not injured.

Dawkins was charged with illegal parking.

Spivey was charged with failure to reduce speed.