Tropical Storm Nestor churning in the Gulf of Mexico; forecast track moves storm over the Carolinas this weekend

Tropical Storm Nestor is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and could impact the Carolinas over the weekend.

As of the 5 p.m. Friday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nestor is 280 miles southwest of Panama City, Florida, moving northeast at 22 mph.

Nestor has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The storm is expected to continue to move northeast through Sunday, followed by a turn to the east-northeast by early Monday.

On the forecast track, the center of Nestor will approach the northern Gulf Coast later today and tonight and move inland across portions of the southeastern United States Saturday and Sunday as it becomes a post-tropical cyclone.

Nestor is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday.

Gale-force winds are likely along portions of the Atlantic coast of the southeastern United States by Saturday.

Nestor is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches this weekend from the central Gulf Coast and northern and central Florida to the eastern Carolinas, with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to Yankeetown, Florida

Grand Isle, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Indian Pass, Florida to Clearwater Beach, Florida

The Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather, WMBF reports.