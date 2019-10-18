Study finds cats love their people just like dog and babies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cats. They have a reputation for being aloof. But a recent study in the journal Current Biology shows there may be more going on in that feline noggin than we thought.

It turns out cats like their people as much as dogs and humans like their people.

So how did researchers come to this conclusion? Cats were put into an unfamiliar room with their caregivers for two minutes, then separated for two minutes, then reunited for two minutes. Then, researchers watched to see how the cats behaved.

Some happily explored the room with an occasional acknowledgment for their caretaker. This is called a secure attachment

Some showed stress when left alone, then either avoided or clung to their caregiver when reunited. This is called an insecure attachment.

Researchers found with cats that roughly 64% were securely attached and 36% were insecurely attached.

Why does that matter?

In another study, humans showed almost identical numbers: 65% of infants are securely attached and 35% are insecurely attached.

So acting aloof or being easily spooked really isn't how most cats act.

In fact, the conclusion from the researchers stated, “...the majority of cats use their owner as a source of security. Your cat is depending on you to feel secure when they are stressed out.”