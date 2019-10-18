Rowan County deputies discover more than 100 pounds of marijuana in Salisbury, worth over $200,000

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after Rowan County deputies found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office’s Special Investigations Unit learned of possible suspicious activity involving a commercial car hauler with California plates at a truck stop on Peeler Road in Salisbury.

Investigators saw the hauler move to another spot off Peeler Road where they say two people began unloading boxes from a vehicle on the hauler.

People put the boxes into a gold Nissan Versa, which drove to 475 Roseman Road.

Then, the boxes were taken into an outbuilding and the people in the versa drove off.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies went into the home on Roseman Road and seized about 64 pounds of marijuana from the outbuilding and another 5 pounds from the home.

A search of the car hauler uncovered another 33 pounds of marijuana and $29,295 in cash.

In total, 102 pounds of marijuana were seized, worth about $204,000.

The driver has not been charged, but two men have been accused of trafficking marijuana.

Jose Manuel Escobar-Mendez and Antonio Segundo Rosales were both charged with trafficking marijuana and conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

Both were placed under $150,000 secured bonds and have since been released from custody.