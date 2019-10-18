This week’s play of the night comes from the Davie County at West Forsyth game.
Play of the Night, from Davie County at West Forsyth
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 8
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 2
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 4
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 5
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 7
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 6
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 3
Play of the Night, from Rockingham County at Reidsville
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 1
Play of the Night, from Mount Tabor at Ragsdale
Play of the Night, from Eastern Alamance at Northern Guilford
Play of the Night, from Eastern Guilford at Southwestern Randolph
Play of the Night, from Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford