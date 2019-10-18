× Person hit, killed while walking down NC 62 in Randolph County identified

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The person who was hit and killed while walking down N.C. 62 in Randolph County has been identified.

At about 7:14 a.m. Friday. troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 62 near Hopewell Church Road near Trinity in Randolph County.

Troopers said Mark Alan Scott, 57, of Thomasville, was walking on N.C. 62 with a gas can.

Jimmie Dawkins, 46, of Thomasville, was driving his 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck, but when he spotted Scott, he turned around to offer them a ride.

While the truck was stopped in the westbound lane, Benjamin Spivey, 32, of Archdale, was driving west in a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Troopers say Spivey did not slow down and swerved to the right to avoid hitting Dawkins. Instead, the truck went off the road to the right, hit the back of Dawkins’ truck and killed Scott.

Dawkins and Spivey were not injured.

Dawkins was charged with illegal parking.

Spivey was charged with failure to reduce speed.