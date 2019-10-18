New York man adopts 5 sibling to keep the family together

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Adopting a child can make an immeasurable impact on that child’s life.

So imagine the impact one New York man made when he decided to adopt five siblings just so they wouldn’t get separated, WGRZ reports.

On Thursday, Lamont Thomas adopted the quintet, ranging in ages from 1 to 4.

“I fought for close to two and a half years just to be able to get them together, and we won. We got it,” Thomas said, according to WGRZ. “I wanted to be the difference, make a difference by being a difference for these youth.”

And this isn’t his first rodeo. The station reports that Thomas has reportedly fostered more than 30 other children and has adopted nearly a dozen.

Thomas promises that the kids will have a great future and thrive together.