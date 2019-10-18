Man will not face charges after turning in missing 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment and her abductor, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The man responsible for finding Ahlora Lindiment and turning in her alleged abductor will not face charges, according to Greensboro police. They say he had no direct involvement in the abduction.

N’denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro, was the only one arrested. She was charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Police say, once the man realized Lancaster was wanted, he turned over the child and Lancaster to police.

Ahlora was reported abducted at 6:33 p.m. on Wednesday from 2411 Phillips Ave., near Claremont Homes Apartments.

At 8:18 p.m. Thursday, Greensboro police received a call on the tip line that a girl, believed to be Ahlora, was at the Words of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street.

Police said Ahlora was playing at a playground near an apartment complex and the suspect was around that playground and interacted with multiple adults and children.

"[The suspect] interacted with some adults, she interacted with multiple children in what was defined as a suspicious way," Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Scott said Ahlora was seen leaving the playground with the suspect.

Ahlora Lindiment was safely located on Thursday and reunited with her family. Heartwarming video posted to Facebook shows Ahlora's stepmom welcoming home the 3-year-old.

