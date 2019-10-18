× Knife-wielding robber steals only pack of gum at Thomasville store after employee screams

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A scream potentially changed the course of a robbery in Thomasville.

At about 8:24 p.m. Thursday, Thomasville police responded to a robbery at Family Dollar at 530 National Highway.

An employee told police that a man came into the store and put a pack of chewing gum on the counter.

When the employee went to open the cash register, the man pulled out a knife and demanded money.

At the sight of the knife, the employee let out a scream, and the robber bolted out the door with only the pack of gum.

No one was injured.

Police are now trying to track down the robber. He was last seen running north toward Unity Street wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans and boots. The employee described him as light-skinned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.