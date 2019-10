Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A white Guilford County activity bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 85 in Guilford County.

According to Highway Patrol, a car with 3 people inside hit the bus as the car was trying to merge right across the bus's lane. The two vehicles stopped at the exit for I-74 south.

Only two people were on the bus, headed to Kersey Valley.

No students were on board at the time, according to the Guil-Rand Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.