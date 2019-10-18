Birds injured while flying into NASCAR Hall of Fame building now being rehabbed at North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Some of the birds injured while flying into the NASCAR Hall of Fame building in Charlotte are now being rehabilitated at the North Carolina Zoo.

Hundreds of chimney swifts flew into the building on Tuesday night.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue admitted almost 300 of the chimney swifts. Some were able to be released on Thursday.

On Thursday, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue transferred 19 of the birds into the care of the North Carolina Zoo’s Valerie H. Schindler Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

“We are working hard behind the scenes to help these injured chimney swifts,” the zoo said on Facebook.

Each bird is being assessed by the zoo’s veterinary staff, stabilized and treated according to their individualized needs.

The zoo plans to post updates on their Facebook page regarding the progress of the chimney swifts’ recovery.