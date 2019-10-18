BBB gives local medical billing and coding training business an F rating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Better Business Bureau is warning about a Kernersville business selling online medical billing and coding training with the promise of a paid internship.

The BBB has received dozens of complaints from customers about Platinum Medical Solutions.

Customer Denise Robertson says she paid $535 upfront and was only able to complete 16 of the 24 modules.

Robertson says she had a difficult time getting answers from Ashley Hoff, the person listed as the president of Platinum Medical Solutions.

“You couldn't log onto the website anymore. The website went down for maintenance and that's about the time that all phone numbers were disconnected, she wasn't answering your emails, she wasn't answering your phone calls,” Robertson said.

The BBB has received 43 complaints from people saying they paid anywhere from $500 to $899 for the training and at some point, couldn’t access the modules.

“We have complaints from all over the country,” said Lechelle Yates, director of communications for the BBB of Central and Northwest NC.

The BBB has revoked Platinum Medical Solution’s accreditation and given the business an F rating for failing to respond to complaints.

“We want consumers to know that at this particular time, the business is not living up to what it promises to deliver,” Yates said.

FOX8 visited the listed Kernersville address for the business and called multiple phone numbers without being able to reach anyone.

“It's just sad that so many people believed in her and now she's just skipped country or whatever and just took everyone's money,” Robertson said.

The BBB also wants consumers to be aware that the business could have operated under different names including Platinum Health Solutions, Platinum Staffing Solutions, Platinum Business Solutions, Diamond Medical Solutions and Diamond Staffing Solutions.

If you have a complaint for any of these companies, The BBB wants to hear from you.