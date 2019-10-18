Watch Live: NASA astronauts, including NC State graduate Christina Koch, embark on first ever all-female spacewalk.

17-year-old shot, killed overnight in Winston-Salem

Posted 5:55 am, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:30AM, October 18, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenager is dead after shooting in Winston-Salem overnight, police report.

At about 10:32 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of shots fired, which some officers heard, in the area of 1744 Argonne Boulevard.

At the scene, police found a 17-year-old on the side of the road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Fire officials and Forsyth County EMS tried to save the teenager's life, but he died at the scene.

Police believe the shooter shot the teen and then left the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800; En Español (336) 728-3904. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

