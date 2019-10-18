17-year-old identified as Glenn High School student after shot, killed overnight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The teenager killed in a shooting overnight has been identified by Greensboro police.

Glenn High School senior Jumil Robertson, 17, died after he was found with a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem. Family says he was a father.

At about 10:32 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of shots fired, which some officers heard, on the 1700 block of Argonne Boulevard.

At the scene, police found Robertson on the side of the road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Fire officials and Forsyth County EMS tried to save the teenager’s life, but he died at the scene.

Police believe the shooter shot Robertson and then left the scene.

Glenn High School plans to make counselors available to the school community and is sending a message out to parents.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Saturday night at the site where he was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800; En Español (336) 728-3904. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

