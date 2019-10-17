× Woman found dead with gunshot wound near Randolph County bridge

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was found dead in Randolph County, and deputies are looking for answers.

At about 1:23 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a body found near Lake Lucas Bridge on Old Lexington Road.

At the scene, they found the body of an unidentified woman. Deputies say she had been shot, and the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

The sheriff’s office closed Old Lexington Road between Lake Lucas Road and Back Creek Road while deputies investigate.

Anyone with information and anyone who may have been in the area between midnight at 2 a.m. is asked to contact 911 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.