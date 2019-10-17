Woman found dead with gunshot wound near Randolph County bridge identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A woman who was found dead in Randolph County has been identified.

Soledad Ortiz, 42, of Asheboro, was shot multiple times and the death is believed to be a homicide, Randolph County officials say.

At about 1:23 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a body found near Lake Lucas Bridge on Old Lexington Road.

At the scene, they found the body of an Ortiz in a grassy area on the shoulder, about 10 feet from the pavement.

Deputies say she had been shot, and the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

Shell casings were also found in the area.

The sheriff's office brought out K-9 officers to try to track down any other pieces of evidence.

"There’s not a lot of evidence," Seabolt said. "That’s why we’re hoping we can find other clues in reference to the dogs coming out. And it’s going to be a tough investigation but we have our detectives on the scene.”

The sheriff's office closed Old Lexington Road between Lake Lucas Road and Back Creek Road while deputies investigated.

Anyone with information and anyone who may have been in the area between midnight at 2 a.m. is asked to contact 911 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463