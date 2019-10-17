This new specialty Halloween beer is illegal in NC

October 17, 2019

Samuel Adams has released a new beer for the Halloween season but getting one is going to be tough for North Carolinians.

The fall season specialty beer, called “Utopias,” is illegal in NC.

It contains 28% alcohol, but NC passed House Bill 392, also known as the “Pop the Cap” bill, in 2005 which raised the alcohol by volume cap for beer from 6% to 15%.

A typical Samuel Adams beer only has 5% alcohol.

Even if you could find a way to legally drink the exclusive beer, it will cost about $200.

