‘The Addams Family’ isn’t the movie we’ve been waiting for, but its still a great introduction for a new generation

They’re a little less creepy and a little more kooky, but it’s still more-or-less the same old Addams Family.

I am, by no means, a purist when it comes to the Addams Family. I think my first exposure to Wednesday, Pugsley and the gang was the movie “Addams Family Values” (1993).

So when I heard about MGM’s 2019 movie, I had high hopes. After all, we’ve waited long enough for next generation of Addams.

Ready to feel old? The Addams haven’t starred in a single flick or show since before Y2K.

The last episode of “The New Addams Family” hit TVs in 1999, and kids born the same year as the final episode will buy their first legal drink next year.

We were well overdue for a reboot.

Sitting in the mostly empty theater on a Wednesday afternoon, I was ready for the classic dark humor and morbid antics I remembered.

But it wasn’t far in that I realized that I, a guy in his mid-twenties who adored “Addams Family Values,” probably wasn’t quite the target demographic of this movie.

Within the first 10 minutes, I was already cringing at a “I can see my house from up here” joke.

And the movie plays a lot on the now-cliched tease about how much those gosh-darn young people love their social media.

Let’s be real, for most Millennials and Gen Z kids, we have a harder time getting our parents off their phones.

The movie was sillier than ever, cartoony than ever, and the jokes didn’t quite land for anyone over the age of 13.

All of this isn’t to say the movie was bad. It’s not.

In fact, it’s profoundly true to the story of the Addams Family.

This movie is all about finding your individuality.

For Wednesday and Pugsley, it’s about how you don’t have to be who your parents expect or want you to be.

And, for Morticia and Gomez, it’s about learning to accept that your kids aren’t just like you. And that none of this changes the fact that you are, of course, a family.

This movie brings that classic Addams message and drops it into the 21st Century.

Our villain, reality TV host Margaux Needler, is such a fun play on all the dime-a-dozen Fixer-Upper-esque shows that defines today’s television.

Here’s what I’ll say: It’s an excellent movie—for kids and families.

It’s contemporary while still holding true to the most core parts of what that spooky family is all about: family, being true to yourself and respecting people who are different than you.

It’s hard to be disappointed in that.

I’ll give it 8/10 guillotines.