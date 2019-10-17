Special Olympic golfers get ready in Greensboro ahead of the big event

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some local Special Olympics golfers are gearing up for the big state tournament coming up in a couple of weeks. And a number of them got some tips from some PGA teaching pros at Rick Murphy Academy in Greensboro.

Tyler Butcher said, "You just get out there and try to do your best is what I say."

Sally Morgan, the director of marketing for the Carolinas PGA added about this special teaching day, "It's incredibly rewarding to see the joy in all of these students faces, they don't let bad shot get to them they just move on and are so happy just to be out here and have this opportunity".

