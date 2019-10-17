× Rockingham County man arrested after alleged strangulation, stabbing

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Rockingham County man faces multiple charges following an assault, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Darrin Eugene Whitaker, 23, of Madison, is charged with assault on a female, felonious assault by strangulation and assault inflicting serious injury.

Investigators say on Oct. 10, Whitaker hit a female victim in the head, strangled her and stabbed her in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries and she is expected to survive.

Whitaker was arrested by in Greensboro and placed in the Guilford County Jail. He will be taken back to Rockingham County to face the charges.