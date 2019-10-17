Rockingham County Animal Control asking for the public’s helping in finding missing horses

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff’s Animal Control Officers are asking the public to help them find two horses that went missing after a fencing malfunction.

They are missing from Flintrock Farms located at 221 Flintrock Trail in Reidsville off US 158 West.

Both of the horses are gelding males. The black horse has a branding on his left hip, animal control officers say.

The two horses are missing from the farm’s pasture because of a fencing malfunction.

Anyone who sees these two horses or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call Rockingham County Animal Control at (336) 634-3300.