Olympic gold medalist figure skater Scott Hamilton speaks at breast cancer fundraiser in Greensboro

Posted 4:45 pm, October 17, 2019, by

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- U.S. Olympic and World Figure Skating Champion Scott Hamilton spoke at the Triad breast cancer fundraiser on Thursday.

FOX8's Cindy Farmer also spoke at the luncheon.

This is part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the money from this fundraiser is focused on early detection.

Hamilton is not only a skating champion. He's also a cancer survivor and lost his mother to breast cancer when he was a teenager.

Everyone there not only heard his story but had a chance to have some books signed by Hamilton as well.

