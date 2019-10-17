× Nearly 50 pounds of cocaine found in boxes of oranges at Florida port

FORT EVERGLADES, Fla. — Nearly 50 pounds of cocaine were found stashed in boxes of oranges at Port Everglades, WFOR reports.

The boxes arrived from the Dominican Republic over the weekend.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the port thought there was something off when they examined the container.

A CBP K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal drugs and officers discovered a white, powdery substance within multiple boxes.

They seized a total of 46.5 pounds of cocaine.

“We are extremely proud of CBP’s highly-trained and dedicated workforce continually adapting to respond to emerging threats and rapidly changing conditions,” said Acting Port Director Stephen Silvestri.

The estimated street value of the drugs is hundreds of thousands of dollars.