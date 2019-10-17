Missing toddlers may be with man, woman in Mississippi as investigators launch Amber Alert

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. — Two toddlers are missing, and investigators have two adults they’re looking for, according to an Amber Alert from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

MBI reports 3-year-old Dior Wade and 1-year-old Zarie Wade disappeared.

Dior Wade is described as a young black girl standing about 3 feet tall and weighing an unknown amount. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, leopard print pants and black boots.

Zarie Wade is described as a young black boy standing about 2 feet tall and also weighing an unknown amount. He has brown eyes and brown hair with twisted strands. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, camo pants and brown shoes.

The two children were last seen at about 4:39 p.m. Wednesday and may have been heading towards Hinds County with Teanna L. Dixon.

Investigators describe Dixon as a 28-year-old black woman standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

They may also be with Derek Young, who is described as a 29-year-old black man standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 148 pounds. He has brown eyes and an unknown hair color.

They may be in a silver 2016 Lincoln MKZ with Georgia plates reading, “RTI 3239.”

The car was possibly last seen headed north towards Hinds County.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two children, two adults or the vehicle is asked to contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at (855) 642- 5378.