Missing Fayetteville 15-year-old found safe, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville girl who had been missing for 22 days has been located safe and unharmed, according to Fayetteville police.

An Amber Alert had been issued for 15-year-old Nevia Maihyanna Nixon.

Police did not provide any additional details regarding Nevia or where she was located.