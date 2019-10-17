× Michael Jordan donates millions to help open clinic for low-income families open in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan donated $7 million to help open a new clinic for low-income families in Charlotte, WSOC reports.

The clinic on Freedom Drive will help people with their physical, dental and behavioral health.

Jordan had tears in his eyes when he spoke about how proud he is to give back to the community that has given so much to him.

“As you can see, it’s a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that’s supported me over the years,” Jordan said.

The goal of the clinic is to provide health care as well as resources to help people find housing and food assistance.

The clinic has 12 patient rooms and was opened 3 weeks ago.

Since the opening, 300 patients have already been served.

“This is going to open many opportunities for the whole community,” said Sharelle Blake, a patient. “Mr. Jordan cannot imagine just exactly what he did for me and my family.”