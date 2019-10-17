Man charged after crash with bus carrying 18 Huntsville Elementary students on NC 68 in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after a truck crashed into a bus  with more than a dozen children on board, according to Highway Patrol.

On Wednesday, Harvey Newcomb, 58, of Rockingham County, was charged with driving left of center and reckless driving.

At about 3:02 p.m. Oct. 1, troopers responded to the crash on N.C. 68, near Sylvania Road, in Rockingham County.

A private bus, carrying 18 students and two adults, was headed south on N.C. 68 from Huntsville Elementary School to an afterschool program.

Then, a 1989 Chevrolet pickup truck headed north, driven by Newcomb, hit the bus.

The bus went off the road on the lefthand side, hit a sign, rolled down a bank and overturned.

All 18 students, the bus driver, Harvey and an adult who was also in the truck were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

