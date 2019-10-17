Guilford County Chief District Court Judge Tom Jarrell died of fentanyl, heroin intoxication, autopsy reveals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An autopsy shed new light on the death of Tom Jarrell, Guilford County's chief district court judge.

Jarrell died at 56 years old on Aug. 3.

According to the autopsy released Thursday, Jarrell's official cause of death was "fentanyl and heroin intoxication."

The judge was reportedly found unresponsive on the bedroom floor of his home during a welfare check.

Law enforcement found him a plastic baggie with a powder substance in his pocket, as well as a pocket knife and a piece of paper containing a powder substance in the bathroom.

His death came after 20 years as a district court judge. He began serving as the chief district court judge three years ago.

Before becoming a judge, Jarrell was an attorney in his hometown of High Point and an assistant to the district attorney.