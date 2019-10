FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police issued and Amber Alert after a 15-year-old girl was abducted in Fayetteville.

The alert, issued at about 5:57 p.m, reports 15-year-old Nevia Maihyanna Nixon missing.

She is described as standing about 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

She has dyed red hair and hazel eyes.

Police did not provide any more details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department immediately at (910) 676-1538 or call 911.