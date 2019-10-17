× About 50,000 Thomas Built school buses recalled over ‘risk of injury in the event of a crash’

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A problem with impact absorption sparked a recall of about 53,528 Thomas Built school buses, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall says the seats on the buses may have been manufactured with styrene blocks. The NHTSA says those blocks may not offer enough impact absorption in certain areas around the steel seat frame of the back support.

Without proper impact absorption, the person in the seat could be injured in the event of a crash.

The recall only applies to certain 2014-2020 Thomas Built Saf-T-Liner EFX, Minotour, Saf-T-Liner C2 and Saf-T-Liner HDX school buses equipped with SynTec S3B or S3C seats.

Daimler Trucks North America, which owns High Point-based Thomas Built Buses, will notify owners. Dealers will install additional material between the back and the vinyl cover to increase the seat’s impact absorption at no cost.

The recall begins Dec. 2.

Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is FL-832.