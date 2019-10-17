× Abandoned puppy left tied to garbage can in cemetery

CLEVELAND — A puppy was left abandoned and tied to a garbage can in a Cleveland cemetery, according to the Middelburg Heights Animal Kennel.

The Kennel is now asking for the public’s help in sharing the puppy’s story because they say “There are some medical issues that need to be addressed very soon!”

It is unknown right now how long the puppy was in the cemetery.

If you would like to help, you can call Community Vet at (216) 273-1044.

“We need some help for this little puppy,” the kennel said in a Facebook post Wednesday.