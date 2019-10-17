8-year-old girl in critical condition after being hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS, TEXAS -- An eight-year-old girl in Texas is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the middle of the night, deputies say, KTRK reports.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. Thursday after the girl left her suburban Houston home.

She was hit by a 49-year-old woman driving an SUV down Huffmeister, which is a road that is heavily traveled during daylight hours.

She stopped immediately after hitting the child and called 911.

The girl was flown to a hospital with a head injury where she underwent emergency surgery.

Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment.

"This section of Huffmeister doesn't have much light, so it was dark. So it was possible that the child, being as short as she was, was not able to be seen by the driver of the SUV," said Sgt. S. Cheng with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The woman driving the SUV is cooperating in the investigation.

No word yet if the girl's parents will face charges.