6-year-old, father taken to hospital after Winston-Salem fire

Posted 11:38 am, October 17, 2019, by

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A family whose house caught fire in Winston-Salem Thursday told FOX8 that a 6-year-old and his father were both taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The mother and grandmother are reportedly fine.

The family says the fire was caused by a furnace.

This was the first time they had used it in a long time.

Around 9:30 a.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire at 1938 Butler St. was in progress.

The WSFD then reported the fire was under control around 10:30 a.m.

Red Cross is helping the family.

Google Map for coordinates 36.073892 by -80.195829.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.