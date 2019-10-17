6-year-old, father taken to hospital after Winston-Salem fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A family whose house caught fire in Winston-Salem Thursday told FOX8 that a 6-year-old and his father were both taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The mother and grandmother are reportedly fine.

The family says the fire was caused by a furnace.

This was the first time they had used it in a long time.

Around 9:30 a.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire at 1938 Butler St. was in progress.

The WSFD then reported the fire was under control around 10:30 a.m.

Red Cross is helping the family.

