13-foot great white shark bitten by even bigger shark, researchers say

It’s a pretty easy life when you’re top of the food chain, right?

Maybe not always.

Researchers who caught a 13-foot long great white shark Monday found teeth marks on its jaw and head.

One of the wounds was old and healed, while the other appears to have happened recently.

What could take a chunk out of this apex predator?

Scientists believe the male shark was either bitten by a larger male while competing for a female or by a female who wasn’t interested in mating.

Researchers with Ocearch named the big fish “Vimy” and tagged him with a tracker.

