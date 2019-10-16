‘You might not want to do this’: 3 men try to rob pair of FBI special agents at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three armed robbers pointed guns at a pair of men as they were walking to a Memphis movie theater, according to WMC.

That’s when one of the men said, “You might not want to do this,” the police report said.

These weren’t just any two people. They were special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday, the agents, who have not been identified, had paused in an alley to see stonework and statues outside of an antique shop when three men approached.

The robbers took an agent’s cellphone and wallet from his shirt pocket — and the two agents pulled out their concealed guns.

The robbers ran away, dropping the cellphone and wallet, according to WMC.

None of the robbers have been caught.

The agents believe the guns used in the robbery were actually BB guns or pellet guns based on the design of the barrel.