Winston-Salem man facing drug trafficking charges after leading authorities on chase in Rowan County, hiding in dumpster

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested and is facing heroin trafficking charges after leading Rowan County authorities on a chase and hiding in a dumpster, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies were looking for Deionte DayShaun Keaton, 24, of Winston-Salem, for heroin trafficking charges following an incident on June 29 when a Midland man was arrested and 562 grams of heroin, 172 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a .380 Ruger, Model LCP, semi-automatic handgun were found.

On Tuesday, Keaton was spotted in a black 2012 Honda Accord on Miller Road west of Salisbury.

Deputies say they tried to stop the Honda, but Keaton fled and a chase ensued.

Keaton lead deputies onto Highway 150 to Sherrills Ford Road and deputies lost sight of him around Majolica Road.

After a search, investigators found the Honda in the Rolling Hills Apartments parking lot at 315 Ashbrook Road.

Officials established a perimeter around the area and Keaton was found hiding in a dumpster at the Rushco Food Store, the release says.

He was then arrested and charged in Rowan County with conspiracy to traffick heroin, two counts of trafficking heroin by possession and delivery and felony fleeing to elude.

Investigators contacted the Winston-Salem Police Department and told them about Keaton.

Investigators knew that Keaton had a home at 937 Mardon Circle in Winston-Salem and executed a search warrant with the WSPD.

They seized one-half kilogram of cocaine and a gun from the home.

Keaton is under a $1,550,000 secured bond.

He is pending charges in Forsyth County related to the search of the home.