Trader Joe’s Greensboro store set to open next week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Trader Joe’s store in Greensboro is set to open next week.

The store will officially open its doors on Oct. 24 at 9 a.m.

Moments before the grand opening, a brief ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place and the celebration will continue throughout the morning with live music, tastings, giveaways and more.

The store, located at 3721 Battleground Ave., will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It will feature murals that highlight local attractions and landmarks including the Greensboro Botanical Garden, Millennium Gate, Carolina Theater and more.

