Trader Joe’s Greensboro store set to open next week

Posted 6:37 pm, October 16, 2019, by

Trader Joe's in Greensboro (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Trader Joe’s store in Greensboro is set to open next week.

The store will officially open its doors on Oct. 24 at 9 a.m.

Moments before the grand opening, a brief ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place and the celebration will continue throughout the morning with live music, tastings, giveaways and more.

The store, located at 3721 Battleground Ave., will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It will feature murals that highlight local attractions and landmarks including the Greensboro Botanical Garden, Millennium Gate, Carolina Theater and more.

Google Map for coordinates 36.131291 by -79.857770.

3721 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.