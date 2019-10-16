Randolph County man facing felony exploitation of a minor charges

Posted 11:55 am, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:54AM, October 16, 2019

Dewayne Allen Alton Payne

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man was arrested and is facing exploitation of a minor charges, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Dewayne Allen Alton Payne, 31, of Seagrove, was arrested Thursday following an investigation into a sex abuse case that deputies say he was involved in.

During the investigation, evidence was discovered that involved the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Warrants were then obtained for 27 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Payne was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He was given a $40,000 secured bond.

His first appearance for the charges was Friday.

He is now waiting on a court date.

The case is still being investigated and additional charges may be possible.

