Randolph County man facing felony exploitation of a minor charges
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man was arrested and is facing exploitation of a minor charges, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Dewayne Allen Alton Payne, 31, of Seagrove, was arrested Thursday following an investigation into a sex abuse case that deputies say he was involved in.
During the investigation, evidence was discovered that involved the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Warrants were then obtained for 27 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.
Payne was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.
He was given a $40,000 secured bond.
His first appearance for the charges was Friday.
He is now waiting on a court date.
The case is still being investigated and additional charges may be possible.