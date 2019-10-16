× Person taken to hospital after shooting in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The person shot, described by police as a male victim, is reportedly in stable condition.

At 3:30 p.m., police responded to 3602 Clifton Road after being told someone had been shot.

When they arrived, police say the victim was in a parking lot at the apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was then taken to the hospital.

No suspect information is available right now.

GPD detectives are on scene investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.