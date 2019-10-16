× ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after allegedly shooting man multiple times in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is wanted after he allegedly shot a man multiple times, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrest warrants are out for Jordan Lamar Dickerson, 28, of Pelham, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.

At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a shooting at 113 Trailer Drive in Ruffin.

Investigators found 40-year-old Deontae Deshawn Harden after he was shot multiple times trying to leave in his vehicle after a fight with Dickerson.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says Dickerson is armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Dickerson is asked to call 911, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at (336) 349-9683.