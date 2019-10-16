Panthers sign former Wake Forest receiver

Posted 12:54 pm, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:53PM, October 16, 2019

(Credit: Andrew Dye/Winston-Salem Journal)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers signed Greg Dortch, a former Wake Forest receiver, who will take up the position of returner, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

As of Wednesday morning, Dortch is now a part of the 53-man Panthers roster.

The move happened a day after the Panthers waived Ray-Ray McCloud. He was the team’s punt and kick returner since the season started.

Dortch was previously on the New York Jets’ practice squad and signed with the Jets when he went undrafted.

He had eight catches for 49 yards as well as a touchdown in the preseason.

Being signed by the Panthers is a homecoming for Dortch. He is coming back to the state where he played college football and his family also lives in Charlotte.

The Panthers are taking a week off after winning four games in a row. 

Their next game is Sunday Oct. 27 where they will play at home against the currently unbeaten San Francisco 49ers.

