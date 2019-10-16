× Over 100 birds dead, seriously hurt after flying into NASCAR Hall of Fame building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three-hundred birds flew into the NASCAR Hall of Fame building Wednesday night in Charlotte, according to the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.

Many of the birds are dead or seriously hurt after flying into the Hall of Fame at about 11 p.m.

WARNING: Video contains images that may be disturbing for some viewers as well as explicit language.

Their rehab team sprung into action to help care for the birds, but they say more help is necessary.

Around 100 of them died, 100 more were seriously hurt with broken wings and other injuries and 10 had to be euthanized.

Around 100 more appeared “stunned” and hopefully are going to be released in the coming days, Carolina Waterfowl says.

The birds are chimney swifts that need to be fed worms by hand.

“It’s an expensive endeavor but these birds are an incredible contributor to our eco system and eat hundreds of mosquitos a day,” the rescue says. “I’m not sure how we will manage but where there is a will there is a way. Tonight we just need some sleep.”

The group listed multiple ways people can donate to help care for the injured birds:

Cwr.networkforgood.com

Cwrescue.org/donate

Pateron.com/waterfowlrescue

Paypal.me/waterfowlrescue