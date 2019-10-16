‘One man’s trash’ gets new life at Reconsidered Goods in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you walk into Reconsidered Goods on Patterson Street in Greensboro, you’ll find a bunch of items that would have been in a landfill. But you know what they say about “one man’s trash.”

“Our mission as a non-profit is to keep waste out of the landfills so everything in our retail space is donated, kind of like a thrift store,” said Laura Maruzzella, education director at Reconsidered Goods.

The non-profit takes donated materials from people and manufacturers that would normally go to waste and make them available to artists, teachers and children to create something new.

“There are not a lot of places in town, and even in the state, that have art materials for sale anymore. We have a whole craft section, art section. We have fabric for sale,” Maruzzella said.

The non-profit also has educational programs, including field trips, traveling to schools and doing community festivals. When demand increased, the non-profit needed more space. Thanks to a grant by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, they were able to expand.

