‘One man’s trash’ gets new life at Reconsidered Goods in Greensboro

Posted 7:26 am, October 16, 2019, by

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you walk into Reconsidered Goods on Patterson Street in Greensboro, you’ll find a bunch of items that would have been in a landfill. But you know what they say about “one man’s trash.”

“Our mission as a non-profit is to keep waste out of the landfills so everything in our retail space is donated, kind of like a thrift store,” said Laura Maruzzella, education director at Reconsidered Goods.

The non-profit takes donated materials from people and manufacturers that would normally go to waste and make them available to artists, teachers and children to create something new.

“There are not a lot of places in town, and even in the state, that have art materials for sale anymore. We have a whole craft section, art section. We have fabric for sale,” Maruzzella said.

The non-profit also has educational programs, including field trips, traveling to schools and doing community festivals. When demand increased, the non-profit needed more space. Thanks to a grant by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, they were able to expand.

For more information, visit the Reconsidered Goods website or the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.