North Carolina man accused of shooting, killing 9-year-old boy in car with several other children

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina man was arrested after allegedly killing a 9-year-old boy while he was in the car with an adult and several other children, according to Durham police.

Antonio “Lil Tony” Davenport Jr. was charged Tuesday morning. He was already in the Durham County Jail on previous domestic violence charges.

At about 9 p.m. on Aug. 18, 9-year-old Z’Yon Person was in a car with the adult and the other children when he was shot.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

An 8-year-old boy also suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. He was treated in the hospital and released.

“I would like to announce an arrest in the case of yet another senseless act of violence,” said Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis. “… The arrest is the result of relentless hard work by members of the Durham Police Department with assistance from the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force. Our officers and investigators, with support from concerned and engaged community members, will continue the fight against gun violence in our city.”

Davenport is charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious injury and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle/residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.