New project could bring millions to Thomasville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Thomasville wants to be big-time again. It starts with bringing big businesses and jobs back to the area.

FOX8 learned there's a manufacturing company that has an interest in the area and talks to bring the company to the city are already underway.

It's called "Project Titan," and it could bring Thomasville $79.1 million.

FOX8 learned it's a North Carolina company that's either expanding in the area or relocating.

Thomasville Mayor Raleigh York Jr. is staying tight-lipped about the project but says what they're planning could be huge for the city.

"It's a guaranteed 25 jobs, which exceed the average wage of Davidson County of $40, 196. These jobs will pay more than that," York said.

There are also incentives attached to the deal, but no more than $379,680 per year.

"It's a competitive thing, trying to encourage companies to come here and incentivize reasons for them to come here," York said. "I hope this will be one of them."

The mayor was unable to share further details about Project Titan, including where this company will be located or its name.

"Until the proper time, we remain secretive in what we do or say about these companies," York said.

FOX8 went on the State Economic Development website to try and find where it may go.

Nine properties in Thomasville are already zoned and ready for industrial work.

"[This] improves the vitality and it makes people interested in coming to Thomasville and see what's going on," York said.

He hopes to have a lot more going on in the future to make downtown a destination.

There will be a public input hearing on Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m, where people will have a chance to voice their opinions at council chambers.