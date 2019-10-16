Magnolia 23 in Asheboro shares the secret behind their southern fried chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — You don't have to travel far to eat some of the best fried chicken in the country.

Foodie magazines and websites have consistently named the fried chicken at Magnolia 23 in Asheboro some of the best in the country.

People have even traveled from all over the state and the country to try the classic southern cuisine including collard greens, candied yams and cornbread.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by to taste this amazing fried chicken and find out what makes it so delicious.