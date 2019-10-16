× Lawmaker to introduce bill that bans sale of vaping products in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker plans to introduce a bill that will make the sale of vaping products illegal when the state legislature meets in January, WCSC reports.

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard’s planned bill would make it illegal in SC to “sell, offer to sell, furnish, give, distribute, transport for delivery, or provide, or to possess with the intent to sell, furnish, give, distribute, transport for delivery or provide a vapor product.”

The bill will also target people who sell vaping products over the internet and ship them to SC mailing addresses.

A draft of the bill says a person who willingly violates it would be guilty of a misdemeanor offense.

Offenses start with a $200 to $300 fine. For further offenses, people who violate the bill could face 30 days in jail, $300 to $400 fines or both.